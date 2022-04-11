Pitbull, Iggy Azalea added to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Mr. Worldwide, meet Falcon Heights.

The Minnesota State Fair announced that pop/hip hop artist Pitbull will be headlining the Grandstand on Sunday, April 28th. He'll be bringing his "Can't Stop Us Now" summer tour to the fair with special guest Iggy Azalea.

Pitbull joins Alice in Chains, Diana Ross, Jim Gaffigan and Zac Brown Band as headliners announced for the 2022 edition of the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand concert series.

Tickets for Pitbull and Iggy Azalea will go on sale on Friday, April 15th. Prices range from $39-$94 and can be purchased at the Minnesota State Fair website.