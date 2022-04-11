Timberwolves extend contract with Finch

Chris Finch is sticking around in the Twin Cities.

A little more than a year after taking over mid-season for the fired Ryan Saunders, Finch on Monday agreed to a four-year contract extension.

In his season-and-a-half with the Wolves, the team has a record of 62-61, the fourth-most wins for a coach in franchise history.

That includes a 46-36 record in the just-completed 2021-22 regular season.

“I am thankful to the entire ownership group for their ongoing support and commitment,” said Finch in a statement released by the team. “It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward.”

A native of Ohio who went to high school in Pennsylvania before a Division III all-American college career at Franklin and Marshall, Finch, 52, played professionally in England and started his coaching career there.

After coaching in England, Germany, and Belgium, Finch led the D-League Rio Grande Valley Vipers for two seasons.

He was hired as an assistant with the NBA's Houston Rockets in 2011, and had stops at Denver, New Orleans, and Toronto before he was hired by the Wolves on Feb. 22, 2021.

Finch leads the Wolves into Tuesday night's play-in tournament opener against the LA Clippers.

That game airs on 102.9 The Wolf and on WCCO-2 on the Audacy app, with pregame at 8:00 p.m.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. at Target Center.

