Hall County, GA

LISTEN: Hall County Commission District 3 candidate John Noa talks campaign

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Noa joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show"...

WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County candidates make their campaigns official

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidate hopefuls spent part of their day on Wednesday filing for office across the state. The election filing period opened at noon and will run through the end of the month. The voter registration office in Berkeley County was buzzing with several candidates eager to file. “Statehouse, county offices, county […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Post Register

County commission positions draw multiple candidates

Custer County Republican voters who cast ballots in the May 17 primary election will have choices for three county positions. Two Republicans filed for each open county commission seat and the county coroner post. With Idaho’s closed Republican primary election, only registered Republicans will get to vote in those races.
Wiscnews.com

Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 28: Scott Neale

I am running for office because I believe that local government is important and impacts our daily lives. I am tired of sitting on the sidelines and complaining so rather than waste my energy doing that, I want to put that energy to good use serving the citizens of Columbia County. What better way to serve your neighbor and our county than being on the county board.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

