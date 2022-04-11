ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman last seen leaving a tattoo parlor, found dead

By Doc Louallen
phl17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia family needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Friday. The family says 25-year-old Hillary Herskowitz was...

phl17.com

Comments / 27

Petch3+
2d ago

So sad. Another young woman taken too soon. Condolences to her friends and family and prayers for the strength and faith they'll need to get through this very difficult time. 🙏💐 May she resting eternal peace. 🕊🕊

Reply(1)
2
Related
NBC Connecticut

Woman Found Dead After Fire in East Windsor

A woman has been found dead after a fire in East Windsor. The East Windsor fire marshal said the woman was found in the third-floor apartment. Firefighters were searching for a person they believed was missing from the third floor of a three-story apartment building on Church Street after a fire broke out Monday night, according to the Broad Brook Fire Department.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight, Pickpocketed As He Lay Dying On Hunting Park Street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman. Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes. “Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said. Silva says the victim is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Parlor#Mental Health#Long Black#Wphl
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Virginia believed to be found dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Hannah Choi, who has been missing since earlier this month, is believed to be found dead. Detectives from Fairfax County Police were notified Thursday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after they found a body in the wooded area of Piscataway Park. She was last seen on March 5 at […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Man Dragged Out Of His Car, Shot During Carjacking In Frankford; 4 Suspects At Large: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to locate a silver Mercedes Benz that was allegedly stolen from a 27-year-old man during a carjacking in Frankford on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Police say the man was dragged out of his vehicle by several suspects, including one that shot him in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to officials. Police say the Mercedes Benz’s Pennsylvania license plate number is LFD-2466. They also say there were four suspects involved in the carjacking. If you have any information about the incident, call 911,  215-686-TIPS (8477) OR 215-686-8270 (Shooting Investigation Group). For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Northeast Philadelphia Community Rallies Around Raheem Bell, Man Dragged From Vehicle, Shot During Carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the suspects wanted in a terrifying carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia. They dragged the victim out of his vehicle and then shot him, according to police. Philadelphia police say there have been other carjackings in the 15th District, where this incident took place. As they search for the suspects, the community is rallying around the victim. It’s a feeling of uneasiness Nneka Burnett says takes over after a traumatic event. In this case, a man she’s known for years was dragged and shot during a carjacking on their block. “He’s not a menace to society, he’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family Of Zyheim Hartman, Alleged Gunman Who Shot SEPTA Officer, 3 Others, Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the family members of the 18-year-old man who police say shot a SEPTA transit officer and three others this week. Police say he fired on officers at Arrott and Leiper Streets in Frankford. Family members gathered to remember the alleged shooter. The suspect’s mother expressed their sympathies to the victims as they search for answers. “They’re telling this whole story, but we don’t know what the beginning of this was,” relative Karen Harrison said. Nearly 48 hours after shots were fired from a second-floor window, loved ones of Zyheim Hartman are still trying to piece together how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to shooting at Berks County Walmart

WYOMISSING, Pa. — According to emergency responders, the Berks County coroner was called to a double shooting on Saturday afternoon. The shooting took place in the Walmart parking lot on the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing. According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, one person died...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy