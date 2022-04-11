ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

It's Time to Save 25% on Amazon's Echo Dot With Clock

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA connected home is a happy home, and Amazon wants to help you get connected with $15 off its Echo Dot smart speaker with clock. The fourth-generation Alexa device is on sale for $44.99—25% off the $59.99 retail cost. Leave it on your nightstand to see the time,...

www.pcmag.com

NJ.com

Amazon is having a sale on Fire TVs: Here are the deals

Smart TVs are by no means cheap, but Amazon is currently have a sale across its popular Fire TV lineup. Fire TV is technology developed by Amazon that emphasizes Prime member services such as Prime Video and Prime Music. It also has built-in voice control using Alexa. The TVs are...
RETAIL
hunker.com

Blink Home Security Review (2022)

When it comes to finding affordable and user-friendly security solutions, Blink Home Security has it all. The company is proudly owned by Amazon, so customers can feel certain that their smart home security systems are made by the best in the business. Blink Home Security offers simple but trustworthy technology to ensure the safety of your home both inside and out.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with the M1 processor is $50 off at Amazon

Ladies and gentlemen, once again, it’s the weekend — now featuring an extra hour of sunshine, whether you like it or not. On the deals front, Amazon is currently offering the 11-inch iPad Pro in its 128GB, Wi-Fi-ready configuration for $749. That’s $50 off the 2021 tablet’s regular asking price of $799, which matches the price of the 2022 10.9-inch iPad Air with 256GB of storage.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 7 is cheaper than ever at Walmart and on Amazon

It’s a day of Apple Watch deals. At Walmart and on Amazon, you can get a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple’s latest smartwatch that has a bigger screen than prior generations, along with fast charging. Each retailer has a limited selection of color options available in both the 41mm and 45mm sizing with GPS onboard. Normally $399, you can snag the blue, green, or red variants (with matching case and band colors) for $329 — the best price ever.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Get 47% Off an Echo Show 5 at Its Lowest Price

With spring's wave of return-to-office plans, mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to your news update, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. Right now, Amazon's Echo Show 5 is 47% off, which is the lowest price we've seen for the device. For just $45, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything We Know So Far

Amazon Prime Day has evolved into one of the year's biggest shopping days. And as if Amazon wasn't already bursting with can't-miss deals across major categories like lifestyle, tech, home, clothing and more year-round, Prime Day is basically the culmination of the retailer's hottest savings — all conveniently packed into one major shopping event.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Adidas for Spring — Save on Sneakers and Apparel

We're at the cusp of spring and the season change is a fun reminder to do a wardrobe refresh. Of course, for that, we all want good deals — and Amazon's got you, especially if you like Adidas! It has tons of Adidas sneakers and apparel that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best finds on Adidas shoes and apparel at Amazon.
SHOPPING
GamesRadar+

Save up to $114 on Ryzen processors with Amazon's latest CPU deals

Amazon's CPU deals currently feature huge discounts of up to $114 on several AMD Ryzen processors. The deepest discount is reserved for the high-end AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU which is down to just $458.98 (was $570). While not quite the historic lowest ever price, this is one of the cheapest rates we've ever seen on the 12-core (24 threads) processor. It's one of the best CPUs for gaming, so this isn't an offer you're going to want to miss.
COMPUTERS
loudersound.com

Amazon's spring sale has up to 40% off headphones and speakers from Bose, Marshall and more

Amazon UK’s annual spring sale in on right now - and you can save a bundle on a whole range of tech. If you’re on the hunt for a new set of headphones or a brilliant Bluetooth speaker, then Amazon UK’s spring sale has loads to get excited about – including 40% off the RRP on the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II (opens in new tab). They’ve been reduced from £199.95 to £119.99 and offer quality audio with a wireless range of up to nine meters.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This 4.6-Star Rated Smart Air Fryer Works with Alexa and Is On Sale for $89 Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Along with the advent of smart light bulbs, smart light switches, smart TVs, and smart doorbells, enters another equally intuitive product: the smart air fryer. Sounds intriguing, right? Yeah, we thought so too. And as luck would have it, there’s one on sale for just $89 today. That’s right, you can get the Proscenic Smart Air Fryer XL for only $89 which is a really steep discount given its original price tag of $129. If...
ELECTRONICS
Seekingalpha.com

SLING TV arrives on Amazon's Echo Show 15

SLING TV, a live streaming TV service and subsidiary of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), has launched on the new Echo Show 15 device from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The launch will expand the reach of SLING TV to Echo Show customers. The service will roll out to more Echo Show devices in the future, reaching a larger customer base across the US.
ELECTRONICS
WRAL News

Amazon: Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage set only $16.10 (54% off), wireless earbuds only $19.99 (60% off), Fire TV Sticks starting at $19.99

This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has impressive buys today including Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage 10 piece set for $16.10 (54% off), Fire Kids Tablets for 50% off starting at $49.99, Fire TV Sticks starting at $19.99, wireless earbuds for only $19.99 (60% off), Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans for only $30.30 (56% off) and more! See the list of deals below.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save Up to 50% on Tablets, TV's, Laptops and More

This spring we're seeing a wave of return-to-office plans, so mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to news updates, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. With products like the Echo Show 5, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from your reliable streaming devices.
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get Three Months of Audible Streaming Free With Amazon’s Latest Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon’s subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible have always provided an excellent value, but the company is currently running its best deal yet on an Audible subscription. From now until through May 3, Amazon is offering three months of Audible Premium Plus free (normally $14.95/month), and three months of Amazon Music Unlimited free (normally starts at $9.99/month). Buy:Three Months of Audible FreeatAmazon This is the best Audible offer live right now and one...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GamesRadar+

Save $40 on the HyperX QuadCast S streaming mic at Amazon

If you're looking for streaming mic deals on a quality device, look no further. The HyperX QuadCast S is now 25% off at Amazon, at the lowest price we've seen yet. The quality mic is now down to $119.99 (was $159.99), with a saving of $40. If you've been eyeing up this streaming mic for a while, it's wise to jump on this now, as we don't know how long it will be around for.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon's Kindle and Fire tablet sale offers savings of up to 45 percent

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As it does from time to time, Amazon has launched a sale...
ELECTRONICS

