Louise Minchin shares details about her husband's devastating battle with cancer during Tipping Point appearance

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Louise Minchin opened up about her husbands battle with cancer when he was 28 years old during her latest appearance on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars.

The BBC Breakfast presenter, 53, appeared on the celebrity version of the game show to raise money for charity, playing against comedian Josh Widdicombe and presenter Michelle Ackerley.

And during the game, she touched on her businessman husband, David Minchin's cancer diagnosis when he was just 28 while talking to Ben Shephard- as she was eliminated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BE1pQ_0f5jQPik00
Opening up: Louise Minchin, 53, shared details about her husband's devastating battle with cancer at age 28 during a recent Tipping Point appearance (Louise and David Minch in 2011)

Louise shared that any money she won on the show was going to cancer charity Move, which helps to support individuals living with the disease.

When quizzed by Ben where the money would go, Louise explained: 'This charity is called Move and it works with people who are suffering with cancer or affected by cancer to get them moving.

'My husband had cancer when he was 28 so he would have very much benefitted from a charity like this.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrH42_0f5jQPik00
Appearance: The BBC Breakfast presenter, 53, appeared on the celebrity version of the game show to raise money for the charity Move
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YR5h_0f5jQPik00
Co-stars: She played against comedian Josh Widdicombe and presenter Michelle Ackerley during the show

'That’s where the money is going,' she concluded.

Despite her charitable aims, Louise was the second celebrity to be eliminated from the show - taking away £2600 for Move.

In the second round, she went head-to-head with Josh, but gave a host of incorrect answers during the round, while Josh sped ahead into the lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42quwp_0f5jQPik00
Helping: When quizzed by Bradley Walsh where the money would go to, Louise explained: 'My husband had cancer when he was 28 so he would have very much benefitted from a charity like this'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ruutc_0f5jQPik00
Over: Louise was eliminated at £2600, with Bradley Walsh sending her off in typical Tipping Point fashion

Louise was eliminated, with Ben sending her off in typical Tipping Point fashion.

He waved goodbye by saying: 'Louise, sadly we have found your Tipping Point but the good news is you’ve won £2600 for your charity'

Her husband David, who is a restaurateur and an investor, has now recovered from cancer - with Louise admitting in 2016 that he is a survivor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7txk_0f5jQPik00
Runner up: He waved goodbye by saying: 'Louise, sadly we have found your Tipping Point but the good news is you’ve won £2600 for your charity'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuO2v_0f5jQPik00
Survivor: Her husband David, who is a restaurateur and an investor, has now recovered from cancer - with Louise admitting in 2016 that he is a survivor

RELATED PEOPLE
