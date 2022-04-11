ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Startup Businesses Hurt By COVID-19 Could See Relief

erienewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Bob Merski has introduced legislation that would help startup businesses that were hurt by the pandemic, but were ineligible for previous COVID-19 assistance. Merski, said he drafted the bill after becoming aware that many small businesses...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

The Challenges in Getting Funding for Women and Minority-Owned Businesses, And How to Solve Them

It is well-known that women- and minority-owned businesses are terribly far behind in accessing capital to fund their startups and small businesses. According to the American Express State of Women-Owned Businesses, women own 49 percent of the businesses in the U.S., but account for less than 10 percent of the country’s earned revenue. That’s a staggering, painfully frightening statistic as we move well into the twenty-first century. Some point the finger at the male and his privilege; others blame financial institutions. Many equate the lack of social capital possessed by women and minorities with less early-stage friends and family funding. That funding can provide a platform to build a business and provide opportunities for a healthier balance sheet when seeking additional funding. It could be all or none of these reasons. So, let’s start focusing on solutions. If 49 percent of the businesses in the U.S. accessed 49 percent of the capital available, then it stands to reason that 100 percent of our businesses would thrive. Pollyanna-ish thinking? Maybe, but it takes money to make money. The more successful all of our businesses are, the better individual finances and the economic development in our cities, which of course impacts all else for the positive.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A neobank for digital entrepreneurs, founded by a former Apple Card designer, just raised $5.3M

While running his own business — a service-based design agency — Sathyanesan quickly realized that banking options for a digital solopreneur were less than ideal. In his view, there were “amazing banking products” available for individuals, startups, small businesses and large corporations, but that the digital entrepreneur “has been left behind.”
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Businesses#Covid#State
Estacada News

$3M in COVID relief funds available for Clackamas County businesses

American Rescue Plan Act funds going toward grants, technical assistance for small firmsClackamas County is accepting applications for organization/agencies to facilitate a process for distributing up to $3 million in federal funding to help local small businesses recover from COVID-19 impacts. Once the facilitator is selected, the county expects to send out another call for small businesses to apply for the program. Funding will support eligible businesses through grants and technical assistance from a group of qualified organizations and agencies, according to the notice of funding availability, released Monday, March 14, by the county's business and community services department. To...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WBTV

Mecklenburg County groups slated to get COVID-19 relief money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thousands of dollars from the American Rescue Plan are slated to be allocated to some Mecklenburg County organizations on the ground assisting those impacted by COVID-19. It’s the first round of funds and it’s money the organizations desperately need. They’re helping with everything...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Government Technology

Payment Tech Startup Promise Tackles Utility Billing

As state and local governments try to get past the pandemic, officials face the work of catching up on delinquent utility payments — all those dollars owed to them by residents who lost income and savings during the COVID-19 outbreak. An Oakland, Calif.-based software-as-a-service company called Promise is positioning...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMOV

Nearly $40M in COVID relief funding could be coming to North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A city Board of Alderman bill that could spur revitalization to an area residents and business owners say needs it, could be in motion Wednesday. It’s a bill that has nearly $40M attached to it that could change the projection of North City and its development. Residents, business owners and community activists said city leaders need to pass the bill that entails “life-changing” amounts of money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wave 3

Beshear signs bill giving COVID-related relief to businesses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed into law a bill providing another round of coronavirus-related relief to Kentucky employers on their unemployment insurance tax assessments. The business-backed measure was signed Thursday. It allows employers to continue using the unemployment insurance assessment rate set for 2020 before COVID-19...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fast Company

11 new hire traits to build a powerful team in the business

If you want to launch a growing business and be successful, it’s important to create a strong mission statement and surround yourself with folks who are willing to put in the work because they’re passionate about what they do. Business leaders should also look for people who can carry out core values and continue to foster a positive company culture that lives up to the brand that the founder envisions.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Finastra, Microsoft Form BaaS Partnership for Small Business Lending

London-based FinTech Finastra has launched a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) collaboration with Microsoft, according to a Tuesday (April 12) press release. The partnership is designed to offer new lending options to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), “a sector severely underserved when it comes to accessing finance,” the release stated. SMBs that use Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be able to access financing offers without leaving their business management platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Funding news: Former Amazon VP raises $3M for beauty shopping startup; Tagboard lands more cash

— Trendio, a stealthy Seattle startup building a video shopping service focused on beauty products, raised $3 million. The company is led by Alex Perez-Tenessa, a former vice president at Amazon who most recently led the tech giant’s U.S. Prime Video business. He also was a VP for Amazon’s global digital and physical books business, and was a vice president of beauty and personal care for CVS Health for four years before joining Amazon in 2017.
SEATTLE, WA
Inc.com

More Women Are Pursuing Entrepreneurship Than Ever. Let's Work to Keep It That Way

Each year, when the calendar turns to March and we all celebrate Women's History Month, I take a moment to remember that I'm part of a special and growing class of small- business owners. It's easy to forget that had I been born just a few years earlier, I might not have been able to co-found my own company. In fact, the number of women who own a business has increased a staggering 3,000 percent in the past 50 years alone.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Crypto Payment Firm Mercuryo, Volt Partner to Launch Open Banking Transactions

Mercuryo, the London-based cryptocurrency payments company, has launched open banking payments in their cryptocurrency wallet, facilitated by payments gateway Volt, the companies announced Tuesday (April 12). Used by more than 2 million customers across the globe, the real-time account-to-account payments (A2A) network offers Mercuryo wallet users and their business partners...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

DeFi giant Uniswap launches venture arm to invest in other crypto companies

Uniswap Labs Ventures, the new division, will invest in companies across various stages and areas within web3, from infrastructure to developer tools and consumer-facing applications, according to the company. Investments will be made directly from the company’s balance sheet, The Block first reported, though the company did not share any details on how large these checks will be or how much balance sheet capital will be dedicated to the fund.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy