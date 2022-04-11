Photos: Last days of former US retail giant Kmart

Kmart is shedding another one of its brick-and-mortar department stores, leaving only a handful left in the country. Its Avenel, New Jersey, store is slated to close its doors for good on Saturday. Employees at the Kmart location found out just last month that it would close. Kmart, now owned...
AVENEL, N.J. (AP) — The familiar sights and sounds are still there: the scuffed and faded floor tiles, the relentless beige-on-beige color scheme, the toddlers’ clothes and refrigerators and pretty much everything in between. There’s even a canned recording that begins, “Attention, Kmart shoppers” — except it’s to...
NEW YORK (AP) — After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline, and shelter are taking a bigger bite out of their wallet. Support local journalism reporting on your...
Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a death blow for many U.S. businesses despite the government providing generous stimulus. Retail giant Walmart has been shutting down some of its stores, leaving some shoppers wondering whether the company is going out of business. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton,...
(Adds details on hiring, U.S. job market) March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would...
The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's annual shopping event, used to happen every year in mid-July. But like nearly everything else in our lives -- from school to eating out to the Olympics -- the pandemic scrambled the normal order of things. With unprecedented warehouse closures, product shortages and everything else that marked the start of Covid in 2020, Amazon pushed Prime Day all the way to October, where it almost blended into the Black Friday season. In 2021, the company went the other way, moving it to June -- its earliest slot to date.
Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
Less bang for your buck in 2022.(GideoniJunior/iStock) A “dollar store” was a place where someone could get cleaning products, party supplies, holiday candy, a replacement plate, and anything else of a similar nature all usually under twenty dollars. At one dollar per item, the concept was a hard one to beat. Numerous shops popped up across the country over the last twenty years to provide Americans with all the party supplies, snacks, and household items they could need.
A figure skating prodigy has retired at the age of 16, just a month after it was revealed her family had allegedly been targeted by Chinese spies operating in the US. Insider reports that Alysa Liu, widely considered among the most talented skaters in the US, announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Olympian said she had reached all of her goals and that she was "satisfied" with her career. "I started skating when I was 5 so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and...
OLD Navy will be paying out to its shoppers after settling a class action lawsuit over alleged misleading prices. If you've shopped from them in the past few years, time is ticking to claim your free gift certificate. While Old Navy denies the allegations, it agreed to a settlement in...
Today in retail, the roller-coaster ride continues for Warby Parker’s stock, while relationship commerce is helping brands reduce their customer acquisition costs. Plus, Williams-Sonoma is reimagining its stores to appeal to omnichannel shoppers. Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and...
(Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc, said on Monday it had emerged from bankruptcy proceedings, two years after an accounting fraud derailed the coffee chain’s business. Founded in 2017, Xiamen-based Luckin had positioned itself as a homegrown challenger to U.S. coffee giant Starbucks Corp, but the much-hyped company almost collapsed in 2020 after findings that about 2.2 billion yuan ($337.31 million) in 2019 sales was fabricated.
After dominating the retail landscape for years, Kmart has all but disappeared in the United States. Once the Kmart in Avanel, New Jersey, closes for good on Saturday, there will be just three stores in the continental U.S. — Westwood, New Jersey; Bridgehampton, New York; and Miami, Florida — and a few outside of the country. At the company's peak in the 1990s, there were more than 2,300 Kmarts in the United States.
