Colombians may elect a leftist president for the first time in their history this year. Senator Gustavo Petro, who is calling for a new economic model and a shift away from oil and coal, has been leading in polls with more than double the support of any of his rivals, which has investors on edge. Elsewhere in the Andes, Chile and Peru elected leftist leaders in 2021. Presidential elections will be held May 29 and if no candidate reaches 50% plus one vote a run-off will occur three weeks later.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 28 DAYS AGO