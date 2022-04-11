GUN VIOLENCE SURGE: MORE WEEKEND SHOOTINGS ACROSS U-S

Related
WGAL
Shooting victim's mother calls for end to violence in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are looking for a man charged with attempted homicide. Investigators said Lonnie Stewart, 51, shot a man and a woman early Sunday morning at the William Howard Day Housing Community following an argument. Both victims are expected to recover. Call for a stop to...
Virginia’s senators urge Congress to act on gun violence after deadly Granby Street shooting
Virginia's senators addressed the deadly quintuple shooting on Granby Street last weekend, calling it a tragedy that repeats itself way too many times.
Beckley Police sees uptick in gun violence across the city
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Police Department and Crimestoppers WV would like to request the assistance of the public in relation to a recent surge in gun violence. Since the beginning of March, 2022, officers of the Beckley Police Department have responded to more than a dozen shots...
Inside ‘wild west’ town ‘held to ransom’ by gun-wielding drugs gangs where cops are ‘too scared’ to catch crooks
TERRIFIED residents believe that their town is being “held to ransom” by feral drug gangs - and even claim that cops are TOO SCARED to turn up. Warring gangs are bringing misery to locals in Caldmore and Palfrey in Walsall, West Midlands. Residents claim that yobs brazenly walk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Louisville woman who survived mass shooting receives large grant for her effort to combat gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville nonprofit is getting $85,000 to study the long-term economic impact of gun violence. Whitney Austin started "Whitney Strong" after she was shot many times during the Fifth Third Bank mass shooting in Cincinnati in 2018. The organization focuses on gun ownership and ending gun...
KHBS
Tackling Gun Violence
As rising violent crimes dominate national headlines, Matter of Fact takes a deeper look at the long standing issues underlying the violence. Correspondent Jessica Gomez heads to Jackson, Mississippi, plagued by the highest per capita murder rate in the country, to see how police and community members are working to bring those numbers down.
Buffalo's new police commissioner focused on gun violence
Getting gun violence down — and gun-related arrests up — is Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia's top priority.
KCRG.com
Des Moines high school calls for end to gun violence after fatal drive-by shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Current and former students of East High School, in Des Moines, are calling for an end to gun violence after a deadly drive-by shooting outside the school on March 5. Jose Lopez, 15, was killed in the shooting, and two teenage girls were injured. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
District Attorney’s Office Describes “Unprecedented” Turnover Amid Rising Gun Violence Cases
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it is facing an “unprecedented” turnover of prosecutors as gun violence in Portland is on pace to eclipse last year’s historic record. Chief Deputy District Attorney Kirsten Snowden said Thursday that 12 to 15 deputy district attorneys have left...
City leader presents results of Indy's gun violence reduction strategy
Indianapolis leaders have been touting the city's gun violence reduction strategy for months. Here are some of the results of that effort presented to a city-county council committee on public safety and criminal justice.
Theodore Decker: Suspect in I-71 shooting is case study in gun violence crisis
Seems like a city with a nagging violence problem might learn a thing or two from the cases against Jonathon Myers. More than just his most-recent deserve a look. Columbus police...
Harrisburg city, community leaders on addressing gun violence after week of shootings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A violent week in Harrisburg: since Saturday, March 12, eight shootings have left three people dead and 12 injured, including two minors. Everyone is talking about the problem of gun violence including the mayor, the police, the district attorney, and other community leaders. Their message? It is going to take the […]
WIS-TV
Gun violence advocates plan events in aftermath of Richland Co. teen shooting death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The shooting death of a 14-year-old and the subsequent arrest of four teens, charged with murder, has gun violence advocates planning public responses. On Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced three teens were arrested for the death of the 14-year-old, who was found in...
Council members, community discuss solutions to gun violence after deadly weekend shooting on Granby Street
Council members talked about moving officers around to beef up the police presence downtown starting later this week. They also suggested closing bars earlier than 2 a.m.
CBS News
Mayor Adams rolling out more Neighborhood Safety Teams after weekend violence
Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced an increase in anti-gun teams on the street. Some experts wonder if the continued increase in crime will stall New York City's recovery from the pandemic. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Opinion: This country's epidemic of gun violence is a workplace issue
As organized labor, advocacy must be at the core of our mission to bring every worker home from work safely, no matter the cause.
GA: FAMILY REACTS TO TRIPLE MURDER AT GUN RANGE
A community in Georgia is in mourning -- after three members of the same family were killed in an armed robbery last week.
Police release video of deadly shooting during traffic stop
Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, released video of an officer's encounter with Patrick Lyoya, who died after being shot during a traffic stop. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0