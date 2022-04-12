Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and more win at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish and BTS were among the winners at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which took place over the weekend in Santa Monica, California.
Rodrigo, fresh from her multiple Grammy wins the previous weekend, was named favorite breakout artist as well as favorite female TV star (Kids) for her role as Nini in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."
Billie Eilish won favorite album for "Happier than Ever," and the album's title track won her the award for favorite song.
Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran were named favorite female and male artist, while BTS was favorite music group. Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI won favorite music collaboration for "Stay," while Adele was named favorite global music star.MORE: 2022 Grammys recap: Biggest wins, all the star-studded performances and more
The show, hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Miranda Cosgrove, featured performances by Jack Harlow and Kid Cudi, and appearances by Charlie Puth, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Sabrina Carpenter, Chance the Rapper, Chloe X Halle and Joshua Bassett, among others.
Scroll down for a full list of winners from the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards:
MOVIES
Favorite Movie:"Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Favorite Movie Actor:Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Favorite Movie Actress:Zendaya, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Favorite Animated Movie:"Encanto"
Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie:Scarlett Johansson, "Sing 2"
TV
Favorite Kids TV Show:"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids):Joshua Bassett, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids):Olivia Rodrigo, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"
Favorite Family TV Show:"iCarly"
Favorite Male TV Star (Family):Tom Hiddleston, "Loki"
Favorite Female TV Star (Family):Miranda Cosgrove, "iCarly"
Favorite Reality Show:"America's Got Talent"
Favorite Cartoon:"SpongeBob SquarePants"
MUSIC
Favorite Music Group:BTS
Favorite Male Artist:Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist:Ariana Grande
Favorite Song:"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
Favorite Album:"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
Favorite Breakout Artist:Olivia Rodrigo
Favorite Music Collaboration:"Stay," The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
Favorite Social Music Star:Dixie D'Amelio
Favorite Global Music Star:Adele
SPORTS
Favorite Male Sports Star:Tom Brady
Favorite Female Sports Star:Chloe Kim
OTHER
Favorite Male Creator:MrBeast
Favorite Female Creator:Charli D'Amelio
Favorite Video Game:"Minecraft"
Comments / 0