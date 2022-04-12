ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and more win at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

By Andrea Dresdale
 1 day ago

Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish and BTS were among the winners at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which took place over the weekend in Santa Monica, California.

Rodrigo, fresh from her multiple Grammy wins the previous weekend, was named favorite breakout artist as well as favorite female TV star (Kids) for her role as Nini in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

Kca2022/Getty Images - PHOTO: Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Favorite Breakout Artist Award during the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Billie Eilish won favorite album for "Happier than Ever," and the album's title track won her the award for favorite song.

Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran were named favorite female and male artist, while BTS was favorite music group. Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI won favorite music collaboration for "Stay," while Adele was named favorite global music star.

The show, hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Miranda Cosgrove, featured performances by Jack Harlow and Kid Cudi, and appearances by Charlie Puth, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Sabrina Carpenter, Chance the Rapper, Chloe X Halle and Joshua Bassett, among others.

Scroll down for a full list of winners from the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards:

MOVIES

Favorite Movie:

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Favorite Movie Actor:

Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Favorite Movie Actress:

Zendaya, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Favorite Animated Movie:

"Encanto"

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie:

Scarlett Johansson, "Sing 2"

TV

Favorite Kids TV Show:

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids):

Joshua Bassett, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids):

Olivia Rodrigo, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Favorite Family TV Show:

"iCarly"

Favorite Male TV Star (Family):

Tom Hiddleston, "Loki"

Favorite Female TV Star (Family):

Miranda Cosgrove, "iCarly"

Favorite Reality Show:

"America's Got Talent"

Favorite Cartoon:

"SpongeBob SquarePants"

MUSIC

Favorite Music Group:

BTS

Favorite Male Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Favorite Song:

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

Favorite Album:

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

Favorite Breakout Artist:

Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite Music Collaboration:

"Stay," The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

Favorite Social Music Star:

Dixie D'Amelio

Favorite Global Music Star:

Adele

SPORTS

Favorite Male Sports Star:

Tom Brady

Favorite Female Sports Star:

Chloe Kim

OTHER

Favorite Male Creator:

MrBeast

Favorite Female Creator:

Charli D'Amelio

Favorite Video Game:

"Minecraft"

