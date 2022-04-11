ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

Photos: Oliver Art Center hosts biggest exhibit to date

By Colin Merry
Benzie County Record Patriot
 1 day ago
"Ichthys the Almighty" by Ava Pecora is a charcoal drawing on display at the Oliver Art Center's Annual Student Exhibition.  (Colin Merry/Record Patriot)

FRANKFORT -- The Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts opened its biggest exhibit yet on April 8.

The Annual Student Exhibition featured over 400 works created by students from 10 different schools in the area. Students of all ages  submitted works with elementary students' pieces being shown alongside middle and high school students.

High schools represented included Frankfort-Elberta High School, Traverse City Central High School, Traverse City West High School, Interlochen Arts Academy and Benzie Central High School. Other schools participating include Frankfort-Elberta Junior High, Frankfort-Elberta Elementary, New Covenant Christian Academy, Betsie Valley Elementary, Crystal lake Elementary and Lake Ann Elementary.

Award winners

The Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts show was juried and 10 students won awards of excellence and 14 honorable mentions.

Best in Show

  • Marlene Schwier from Interlochen Arts Academy for mixed media creation "The Wonderful and Inherent Complexity of Everything.

Awards of Excellence

  • Ethan Evans, Frankfort high School, for "Spots," glazed clay
  • Emmerson Farmer, Frankfort High School, with "Two M's," pencil on paper
  • Sadie Smith, Traverse City Central High School, with "Untitled," foam, wood and paint
  • Evan Coulter, Traverse City Central High School, with "Untitled," wood
  • Emiley Rigda, Traverse City West High School, with "In Her Eyes," photography
  • Ainsley Rosenburg, Traverse City West High School, with "In Alcohol's Shadow," photography
  • Ben Goodlife, Interlocchen Arts Academy, for "To Be Alone," watercolor and ink
  • Jolarson Tati, Interlochen Arts Academy, with "Heaven's Dogma," bBlack and white photography
  • Chloe Burdick, Benzie Central High School, with "Giraffe," glazed clay
  • Hayley Van Wagoner, Benzie Central High School, with "Granny Smith," acrylic

Honorable Mention

  • Ethan Payne, Frankfort High School, with "Totem Tribe," glazed clay
  • Taylor Myers, Frankfort High School, with "Fist," glazed clay
  • Kaiden Moore, Frankfort High School, with "True Stripes," gouache
  • Maddi Beebe, Traverses City Central high School, with untitled work, photography
  • Lily Derthick, Traverse City Central high School, with untitled work, photography
  • Riley Green, Traverse City Central high School, with untitled work, photography
  • Lucy Smith, Traverse City Central high School, with untitled work, resin, tissue paper and moss
  • Riley Cleghorn, Traverse City West High School, for "The Sun and the Moon," silver, nickel and copper
  • Katie Rosenblum, Interlochen Arts Academy, for "Useable Outlet" and "I Chose to War This Mask," wood, foam, fiber paste and acrylic and oil on canvas
  • Brielle Gunderson, Interlochen Arts Academy, for "Til' the End of Time" and "Deconstruction," fiber/fashion
  • Jolarson Tati, Interlochen Arts Academy, for "Voyeur," black and white photography
  • Ava Bechler, Benzie Central High School, with "Composition #8," acrylic on canvas

The show was juried and 10 students won awards of excellence and 14 honorable mentions. There also was a best in show selection. Award winners got a one year membership to the art center and a scholarship to Olivet College.

Carol Greilick, educator and artist out of Traverse City, was the judge for the show.

Mercedes Michalowski, director for the Oliver Art Center, said she was amazed by the quality of student works, as well as with area schools' art instructors.

"The level of talent, always fun to see these kids go from elementary into middle and high school," she said. "They just get better and better and better. This show makes all of us take a step back and realize Benzie County and Traverse City have such outstanding arts educators. We're really lucky to have that talent in the region."

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
