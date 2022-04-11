Photos: Oliver Art Center hosts biggest exhibit to date

"Ichthys the Almighty" by Ava Pecora is a charcoal drawing on display at the Oliver Art Center's Annual Student Exhibition. (Colin Merry/Record Patriot)

FRANKFORT -- The Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts opened its biggest exhibit yet on April 8.

The Annual Student Exhibition featured over 400 works created by students from 10 different schools in the area. Students of all ages submitted works with elementary students' pieces being shown alongside middle and high school students.

High schools represented included Frankfort-Elberta High School, Traverse City Central High School, Traverse City West High School, Interlochen Arts Academy and Benzie Central High School. Other schools participating include Frankfort-Elberta Junior High, Frankfort-Elberta Elementary, New Covenant Christian Academy, Betsie Valley Elementary, Crystal lake Elementary and Lake Ann Elementary.

Award winners

The Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts show was juried and 10 students won awards of excellence and 14 honorable mentions.

Best in Show

Marlene Schwier from Interlochen Arts Academy for mixed media creation "The Wonderful and Inherent Complexity of Everything.

Awards of Excellence

Ethan Evans, Frankfort high School, for "Spots," glazed clay

Emmerson Farmer, Frankfort High School, with "Two M's," pencil on paper

Sadie Smith, Traverse City Central High School, with "Untitled," foam, wood and paint

Evan Coulter, Traverse City Central High School, with "Untitled," wood

Emiley Rigda, Traverse City West High School, with "In Her Eyes," photography

Ainsley Rosenburg, Traverse City West High School, with "In Alcohol's Shadow," photography

Ben Goodlife, Interlocchen Arts Academy, for "To Be Alone," watercolor and ink

Jolarson Tati, Interlochen Arts Academy, with "Heaven's Dogma," bBlack and white photography

Chloe Burdick, Benzie Central High School, with "Giraffe," glazed clay

Hayley Van Wagoner, Benzie Central High School, with "Granny Smith," acrylic

Honorable Mention

Ethan Payne, Frankfort High School, with "Totem Tribe," glazed clay

Taylor Myers, Frankfort High School, with "Fist," glazed clay

Kaiden Moore, Frankfort High School, with "True Stripes," gouache

Maddi Beebe, Traverses City Central high School, with untitled work, photography

Lily Derthick, Traverse City Central high School, with untitled work, photography

Riley Green, Traverse City Central high School, with untitled work, photography

Lucy Smith, Traverse City Central high School, with untitled work, resin, tissue paper and moss

Riley Cleghorn, Traverse City West High School, for "The Sun and the Moon," silver, nickel and copper

Katie Rosenblum, Interlochen Arts Academy, for "Useable Outlet" and "I Chose to War This Mask," wood, foam, fiber paste and acrylic and oil on canvas

Brielle Gunderson, Interlochen Arts Academy, for "Til' the End of Time" and "Deconstruction," fiber/fashion

Jolarson Tati, Interlochen Arts Academy, for "Voyeur," black and white photography

Ava Bechler, Benzie Central High School, with "Composition #8," acrylic on canvas

The show was juried and 10 students won awards of excellence and 14 honorable mentions. There also was a best in show selection. Award winners got a one year membership to the art center and a scholarship to Olivet College.

Carol Greilick, educator and artist out of Traverse City, was the judge for the show.

Mercedes Michalowski, director for the Oliver Art Center, said she was amazed by the quality of student works, as well as with area schools' art instructors.

"The level of talent, always fun to see these kids go from elementary into middle and high school," she said. "They just get better and better and better. This show makes all of us take a step back and realize Benzie County and Traverse City have such outstanding arts educators. We're really lucky to have that talent in the region."