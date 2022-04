Click here to read the full article. Four individuals sustained minor injuries in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas that occurred on Sunday morning as the city hosted the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. The Austin police department informed Variety that officers on patrol in the 400 block of East 6th street heard several gunshots around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday. During a preliminary investigation, law enforcement determined that the shooting began as a disturbance between two groups of people. Four victims were taken to local hospitals to treat minor injuries as a result of the altercation. A suspect related to the shooting is now...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO