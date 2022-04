April 8, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Korean-American singer, songwriter and composer, eaJ, has released his highly anticipated first single as a solo artist, today. Released with Soka Talent Group, home to artists like keshi and BoyWithUke; eaJ first performed "Car Crash" on the main stage at 88 Risings Head In The Clouds Festival at Rosebowl Stadium last November. His solo career had not yet even officially begun as he took to the most well-known main stage for Asian American music. Now in 2022, eaJ has moved back to his hometown of California and is ready for this new journey to begin with the release of "Car Crash."

