Hello, Warren Murray bringing you this penultimate Guardian morning briefing before the switch to a new format. Boris Johnson has defied calls for him to quit after he was given a fixed-penalty notice for breaking his own Covid laws by attending a party for his birthday in No 10. Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, and Johnson’s wife, Carrie, were also penalised for attending the gathering on 19 June 2020 in the cabinet room, with the Metropolitan police saying more than 50 have been issued. All three said they had paid their notices on Tuesday.

POLITICS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO