At the end of March, Midview’s Aden Gregory committed to going to Ashland University. April 12, he made it official, signing his letter of intent to play for the Eagles. “(Ashland) has definitely been my dream school, since I’ve decided to play college basketball,” Gregory said after signing his letter of intent. “That decision was kind of made at the beginning of this year. In June, I had a little rough patch, but I worked through it and got back in love with basketball. My grandparents were a big part of that.”

ASHLAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO