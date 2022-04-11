ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA announces another big corn sale to China

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA’s Foreign Ag Service has reported another huge sale of corn to China. This marks China’s...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Beast

The USDA Predicts Food Costs to Soar By the End of the Year

According to the USDA, shoppers should brace for food costs to surge by the end of the year. The United States Department of Agriculture unveiled its food price outlook for 2022, which provided a bleak outlook of soaring grocery prices, with consumers potentially spending up to 4% more on food.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

USDA Announces More Resources to Increase and Expand Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity

On Friday, USDA announced the launch of the Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity Technical Assistance Program (MPPTA) to provide technical assistance to meat and poultry grant applicants and grant-funded projects. Processors and applicants involved with the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program and the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) can access this technical assistance. USDA also announced it is now accepting applications for $23.6 million in competitive grant funding available through the MPIRG program.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Marketing Year#Foreign Ag Service
Agriculture Online

Egg prices spike as bird flu outbreaks reach two-month mark

Americans will not run out of eggs in the ongoing outbreak of bird flu, the worst since 2015, says Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Four percent of the U.S. layer flock has died in the two months since the first confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) on Feb. 8. Egg-laying...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

Rice Shortages Look Likely — Should the U.S. Be Concerned?

In regards to a rice shortage, the question isn’t if, but when. Food shortages have steadily risen over the past few months, some of which can be attributed to the Russian-Ukraine war. Consumers have struggled to get their hands on things like poultry, baby formula, and even avocados. Now, researchers are concerned that a rice shortage could ensue in the future.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA issues warning to New Mexico onion importer linked to Salmonella outbreak

An import company in New Mexico is on notice from the FDA for not having food safety documents for a number of imported foods. The inspection was initiated because of an investigation of a multistate foodborne outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg illnesses linked to whole, fresh onions imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.
DEMING, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy