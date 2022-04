CHISHOLM — A new mural created by a student now graces the first floor hallway at Chisholm High School. Carson Howard, a member of the senior class at CHS, created the mural he entitled, “AEON,” which can be found on a wall near the library on the first floor of the school. “With this mural, I am hoping to leave my mark on my fellow peers and the students who...

CHISHOLM, MN ・ 43 MINUTES AGO