Dubuque, IA

Free Easter Hams to be Given Away Today in Dubuque

By Ken Peiffer
 3 days ago
The Dubuque Hy-Vee grocery stores and area first responders have partnered with Hormel Foods to give away Easter hams today. The...

For those who have never heard of the concept of a "bin store," allow me to explain. Think of it like a treasure hunt. Bin stores are generally warehouse/department store-sized buildings that house...you guessed it, bins filled with merchandize. There's no shortage of stuff: home good supplies, electronics, toys, books, etc.
On Monday, April 11th Papa Murphy's on JFK Road in Dubuque is donating 20% of their Takeout & Pick up orders to support a great cause; Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue! With this evening of delicious food not only can you support the organization, but you can show one of your Dubuque restaurants a little love too! Confirmations for this event help Papa Murphy's know roughly how many orders to expect & gives you access to full event details. Walk in orders only need to mention Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue to make the donation happen.
The term "food security" is defined as "being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food." It was a problem for millions of Americans before 2020, and the pandemic did nothing but exacerbate it severely. According to a 2021 report from Feeding Iowans Task Force, more than...
Hams for the Holidays is back! Mark your calendars because there’s a big delivery coming to Dubuque, Iowa and it’s all for families in need! Hy-Vee One Step is partnering with Hormel Foods and local first responders to give away 300 FREE Hormel Cure 81 hams during a contactless, drive-thru event on Monday, April 11th. This event starts at 5 p.m. at Church of Nativity located at 1225 Alta Visita Street in Dubuque. Visit their team and they will safely load your free ham into your vehicle for you and your family to enjoy, just in time for Easter. All hams are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […] The post Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
HARLAN, Iowa — It is no secret that restaurants everywhere struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. For those just starting their business, it was even harder to stay afloat. At Victoria Station in Harlan, husband and wife Richard and Angela Buman purchased the long-standing steak joint on April 1, 2020.
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
Another new restaurant is getting ready to open in Cedar Rapids, and this one is all about pizza!. Thanks to a new Facebook page, we now know that a new business called Tipsy Tomato is set to open at the corner of 4th Ave & 7th St near the MedQuarter in Downtown Cedar Rapids in the near future. The restaurant is managed by and affiliated with Epic Catering, which runs other popular area restaurants like Midtown Station, Crosby's, Kickstand, Czech Town Station, and Tic Toc.
Free tree seedlings will be available while supplies last on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cavallo Park, 2 Mount Hope St., Lambertville. The seedling giveaway is part of the New Jersey Forest Service’s New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign, which began in 2012 and is now entering its 10th year. The campaign met its goal to distribute more than 700,000 tree seedlings in its first eight years.
Each Easter weekend my church, Cornerstone in Cascade, Iowa, loves to host the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The turnout is usually great, and now that this Covid mess has started to slow down, we’re ready to hop back in with both paws… I mean feet. The Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10am on the Saturday of Easter weekend, which just so happens to fall on April 16th this year. The event is free and open to all families with a heavy commitment to our local community, and will feature 3 distinct age groups so all kids get a chance to enjoy the fun. That in itself is a great idea. This way you don’t have older more capable kids beating the younger ones to all the eggs. And with over 3,000 eggs filled last year there were, and always are, plenty to go around for each grouping. That being said, having three kids that partake in the festivities each year, my candy intake or as I like to call it “dad tax,” usually ends up putting about 5 pounds on the old scale.
Blade staffers are occasionally writing about their experiences as we come back from the coronavirus, as well the experiences of individuals who populate the beats they cover. To anyone who read the columns I wrote during the height of the pandemic (even if you won’t admit it) and wondered whatever happened to me, let me assure you that I did not succumb to coronavirus, even carpal tunnel, or even working from home.
Need a good book to pass the time? How about a murder mystery by a local writer. The Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes Iowa mystery author Joseph LeValley to discuss his latest novel, “Performing Murder,” on Wednesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. in the third floor auditorium. This event is free and open to the public.
The City of Dubuque will resume its regular weekly curbside collection of yard waste and food scraps on Monday, April 4, 2022. Yard waste and food scraps will be collected on customers’ regular curbside collection days. Yard waste and food scraps collections must be placed in paper yard waste...
You walk in and the smell of incense and woodgrain hits your nose faster than you can take a breath. The scent isn't pungent, but inviting. It's complemented by a smell you can only describe as "age;" the scent of albums that have been owned by God-only-knows-how-many individuals over the last several decades.
Netflix's show Vikings just got very real for Dubuquers. Well, sort of. A massive, 386-passenger cruise-ship, known as the "Viking Mississippi," is set to make ten stops in the Port of Dubuque this summer. An exact date is unknown at this time, but local businesses are already preparing for its arrival.
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

