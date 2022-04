Baker Mayfield is uncertain about where he will be playing next season. But one thing he is certain about is, that he wants out of Cleveland. Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have had a rough offseason. As far as their relationship goes, it does not seem like there will be any reconciliation between the two. The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and, as a result, Mayfield has made it clear he no longer wants to be a part of the Browns organization.

