ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, April 11

By Allison Picurro
TVGuide.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComing in at No. 1, The Ultimatum leads Netflix's top 10 list yet again, while the second season of the period romance series Bridgerton comes in at No. 2. Queen of the South and Better Call Saul, both of which recently dropped their most recent seasons on Netflix, come in at...

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Matthew Lillard
Person
Alice Braga
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Garrett Hedlund
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Mark Wahlberg
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
purewow.com

The Top 10 Movies on Netflix Right This Second

There are countless streaming options available at our fingertips, but not everything lives up to our expectations. That’s why we often turn to Netflix’s list of top movies, which ranks titles based on who’s watching what. Not only does it include the most popular new releases (like The Adam Project), but it also features a few family favorites (like Shrek and Shrek 2). The best part? The top movies on Netflix are updated on a daily basis, so there’s no shortage of new streaming options.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better#Ultimatum
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 1-3)

April is here, and unlike other articles that will fool you today, this one’s no hoax. Here are the shows new to Netflix this weekend of April 1-3, 2022. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of March 31, 3:00 PM Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

These are the biggest international shows on Netflix right now

The weekly Netflix Top 10 lists are a treasure trove of data for streaming industry geeks, offering a fascinating high-level (albeit incomplete) look at what content is faring the best with subscribers of the biggest streaming service in the world. Once a week, Netflix gives us four charts. They cover...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
B105

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Selling Sunset' Season 5 to Premiere Next Month on Netflix

Pour yourself a glass of Chardonnay and re-download your real-estate app of choice, because Netflix's hit show Selling Sunset is coming back. Netflix today announced that Season 5 of the series will premiere on the streaming service this April. The reality series originally premiered in 2019 and has since gained...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix This Month (April 2022)

Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. The streaming service adds a ton of new movies and shows every month, but it also deletes a few. Stuff Netflix doesn't own is always at risk of disappearing — and that stuff is often among the best content on the service. April 2022 is no exception, as some classic movies and shows are leaving Netflix throughout the month. Add them to your queue today so they don't expire before you get a chance to watch them.
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Amazon, Netflix, HBO Max, and More in April 2022

A lot of great shows are waking up from hibernation this April. Barry is back on April 24 for its third season on HBO. Russian Doll returns April 20 for its second season on Netflix. Better Call Saul, criminally overlooked by the Emmys but not overlooked in our hearts, returns for the first half of its sixth and final season April 18 on AMC. And a pair of Netflix hits are signing off for good on April 29: Ozark and Grace and Frankie. They should do an Ozark-Grace and Frankie crossover episode. Think about it, Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Floor8

365 Days 2 movie finally gets its Netflix release date

The highly anticipated sequel to the sexually charged 2020 movie, 365 Days finally has its official release date for Netflix! The series based on the Polish novels of the same name follows the unlikely love story of Italian gangster Massimo and his Polish love Laura. Lead actress Anna Maria Sieklucka shared a teaser for the upcoming installment, while also unveiling the release date, with her Instagram followers on Thursday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy