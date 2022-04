This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 2022 Enterprise Fleet Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: New training regime for enterprise fleets. DETAILS: Companies that lease or own enterprise truck fleets are as concerned about keeping drivers seated as for-hire companies. In this fireside chat, the leader of the Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA) gives a status update on new entry-level driving training rules and what the government is doing to help schools deal with a flood of new student drivers.

