Malicious apps make their way on to the Google Play store way too often. We have covered these incidents repeatedly in recent years, and the scammers always appear to be one step ahead of Google. Though Apple is better at keeping malicious apps at bay, iPhone malware is still a real problem. In fact, according to a new report from security firm Sophos, hackers have found two sneaky new ways to get malware on to your iPhone.

CELL PHONES ・ 25 DAYS AGO