Provencal, LA

BARBARA CLARK LASYONE STIEFER

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 1 day ago

A celebration of the life of Barbara (Clark) Lasyone Stiefer will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 17 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2010 Texas St., Natchitoches. A private, family-led...

www.natchitochestimes.com

