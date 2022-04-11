ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Seriously Hurt After Hit By Vehicle On Rural Road

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was in critical condition at last report after being hit by a vehicle that was doing 50 mph when he was struck. The accident happened around 8:30 pm Saturday in front of Sekapp Orchard east of Rochester...

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

