Niagara Bottling Plans To Bring New Manufacturing Facility To Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Niagara Bottling, LLC, a leading beverage manufacturer, is opening a new manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

The company plans to build a 600,000 square-foot facility at Tradepoint Atlantic, an endeavor that will create more than 90 jobs over the next few years, with the goal of moving in by next spring, the governor’s office said.

In a statement, Hogan said Maryland is pleased to welcome Niagara Bottling to Baltimore County as the company expands its footprint on the East Coast.

“Not only are we adding a well-known business to the state, but also the potential for more than a hundred new jobs in Sparrows Point,” Hogan said. “We are excited to see what the future holds for the company as it sets up its operations in Maryland.”

Leonard Howie, director of the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development, echoed the governor’s excitement about the news.

“The addition of this great business to Tradepoint Atlantic will not only provide more job opportunities for our highly trained workforce, but also marks another step forward in Sparrows Point’s transformative redevelopment as a global hub for commerce,” Howie said.

The California-based beverage company, which was founded in 1963, has a presence across the United States and in Mexico, where it manufactures a range of beverages, including sparkling and flavored water, teas and coffee, among other drinks.

“Niagara Bottling has established strong business and community relationships throughout our numerous plant locations and we look forward to continued growth and success at our new production facility in Baltimore County,” Niagara Bottling executive vice president Brian Hess said.