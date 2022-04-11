ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Spain

By Joelle Diderich
 1 day ago
VIVA ESPAÑA: After Greece last summer , Dior is alighting in the southern Spanish city of Seville for its cruise 2023 collection.

Maria Grazia Chiuri , artistic director of women’s collections, will unveil her creations on the expansive Plaza de España on June 16, the house revealed on Monday. Built for the Ibero-American Exposition of 1929, it mixes elements of the Baroque Revival, Renaissance Revival and Moorish Revival styles of Spanish architecture.

Shaped like a half-circle, the plaza is surrounded by buildings that today are used mainly by government institutions, and is lined with tiled alcoves, each representing a different province of Spain. The buildings are accessible by four bridges over the moat, which represent the ancient kingdoms of Spain, with a large fountain located in the middle.

“The ties between Dior and Spain, and more specifically Andalusia, were forged as early as the 1950s, and have been strengthened ever since, with journeys leading to silhouettes bearing evocative names dreamed up by Monsieur Dior and his successors,” Dior said in a statement.

Among others, Christian Dior , the founder of the house, named a 1954 dress “Nuits d’Espagne” and a 1956 model “Bal à Séville.”

Chiuri will continue her tradition of collaborating with local craftspeople on the annual collection, which has the potential to significantly boost tourism revenues in its destination. Last year the house rolled out a series of videos about the Greek archeological sites that inspired her designs.

Overall, Dior is ramping up its schedule of physical displays, with plans to show its pre-fall 2022 women’s collection in Seoul on April 30, and to hold its first runway show for the men’s spring line, which is also a pre-collection, in Los Angeles on May 19. This will be followed by summer men’s ready-to-wear collection in Paris on June 24, and the fall haute couture collection in early July.

Dior Plans Show in Seoul for Women’s Pre-Fall Collection

Dior Lights Up Athens With Spectacular Cruise Show

Dior Rewrites the Luxury Rule Book With Renovated Paris Flagship

