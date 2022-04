It was business as usual for the No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-7, 9-3 SEC), as they swept Southeast Missouri State in a doubleheader on Tuesday, 9-1 and 14-0 respectively. By grabbing two wins on the day, the winning streak for Arkansas has now improved to eight games. The red-hot Razorbacks would produce 11 hits in game one’s win off the bat of eight different batters. KB Sides, Danielle Gibson, and Hannah Gammill would pace the offense with two hits each; Sides and Gammill would also record three RBI apiece. Arkansas would also add three home runs to their season total as well....

