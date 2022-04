(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Lookouts had an emphatic, 16-4, win over Birmingham in their home opener for the 2022 season. Chattanooga (2-2) broke it open in a seven-run fifth inning. Quincy McAfee opened the floodgates with a three-run home run and the Lookouts tacked on four more runs on five walks and a bases-clearing triple from Michael Siani to take a, 10-1, advantage.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO