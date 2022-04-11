Cape Coral works to reduce backlog of building permits in the city

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The city of Cape Coral has created a dedicated task force to tackle a backlog of building permits and speed up the application process.

At the beginning of 2022 when the City of Cape Coral implemented a new system to help make the process for contractors and other home builders easier, it never imagined having too many requests all at once.

“There were a few glitches in the system. The system, in a nutshell, became unsustainable,” said Vince Cautero City of Cape Coral director of development services.

Fast forward a few months and the City has called a time-out on any new permit requests.

Until Monday of next week, the part of the office open to the public for anything related to construction permits is closed.

“It basically puts us on the sideline and makes it impossible to do any work,” said Paul Barnes with The Hawaiian Handyman.

Barnes is one of the many in the home building business in Southwest Florida that received this email on Friday that reads:

Subject: Dedicated Task Force Created to Reduce Building Permit Backlog

Beginning Saturday, April 9, for a period of 9 consecutive calendar days, a designated task force of trained City employees will focus their work entirely on reducing the current backlog of building permit applications.

“Reducing the backlog will not only benefit those who currently have a backlogged building permit, it will also significantly decrease the amount of time it will take to process building permit applications received in the future,” a release from the city reads.

As the city works to reduce the backlog here’s what you can expect:

From Saturday, April 9 through Sunday, April 17:

No building permit applications will be accepted

All Customer Service functions such as the EnerGov Hotline, Customer Service Permitting Line (QLess) and permits@capecoral.gov will be unavailable

Permitting Counter inside City Hall will be closed – from 4/11 – 4/15 * *Accepting only emergency Electrical Miscellaneous permits (Panel replacement in the event of power loss)**

(Panel replacement in the event of power loss)** All appointments made for 4/11 – 4/15 will be cancelled and rescheduled for the following week.

All in-process permits, plan reviews, inspections and certificate of occupancy operations will continue:

Inspections can be scheduled via the CSS portal

Certificates of Occupancy – send all requests to: corequest@capecoral.gov

Licensing, Planning and Zoning will not be affected at this time and will remain open.

You can follow along with the city’s progress by clicking here.