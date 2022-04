Meyersdale sophomore softball player Izabella Donaldson was selected Daily American Somerset County Female Athlete of the Week while Meyersdale senior baseball player Tyler Geiger was voted Male Athlete of the Week for their efforts March 31 to April 7. In two run-shortened softball games, Donaldson did not allow a hit in seven total innings of work. She threw a no-hitter against Shanksville-Stonycreek, striking out 12 over five innings. ...

