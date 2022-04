Click here to read the full article. Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) is betting big on the flexible workplace. The Canadian retailer has made a strategic investment in flex coworking and event space provider Convene in partnership with private equity group of Ares Management Corporation on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but The Wall Street Journal reported the deal was valued at around $500 million, with HBC taking a majority stake in the company. As part of the deal, all of HBC’s existing and future SaksWorks locations will combine with Convene, with 26 facilities under management...

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO