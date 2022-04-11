ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chevron granted shale exploration concession in Argentina's Vaca Muerta

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeUCa_0f5j7nsk00

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - The Argentine province of Neuquen granted U.S. oil company Chevron Corp (CVX.N) a new concession for shale exploitation in the Vaca Muerta formation, with a pilot stage investment of $78.7 million, the local government said in a statement on Monday.

The company obtained the concession as operator and holder of the 282.8-square-kilometer El Trapial Este block.

The Vaca Muerta shale formation, which is the size of Belgium, is the world's fourth-largest shale oil reserve and the second largest for shale gas. Its development is key for Argentina to reverse its massive energy deficit at a time when it needs to preserve its scarce central bank international reserves.

"We are very excited to begin this new phase in our historic field, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our commitment to the community and our presence in the country," Eric Dunning, Chevron managing director in Latin America, said in the statement.

In the three-year pilot stage, the company plans to invest $65.7 million to drill, complete and commission five horizontal wells of between 2,500 and 3,000 meters and 38 to 46 frac stages each. In addition, it will invest $13 million in infrastructure.

"We are connecting Neuquen with the world. This implies a new development in the northern area of Vaca Muerta, generating new jobs", Neuquen Governor Omar Gutierrez said.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Shell, Valero among companies chasing Ecuadorian oil after ban on Russian imports

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. refiners Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp., along with Shell Plc’s trading unit Shell Western Supply and Trading, are rushing to secure Ecuadorian barrels after America banned imports of Russian crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Argentina's government gets extension to pay Paris Club debt

March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina has been granted an unspecified extension to pay its $2 billion Paris Club debt, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, as the country seeks to restructure its foreign debts after sealing a recent deal with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Nicolas Misculin; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Leslie Adler)
AMERICAS
Reuters

Argentina's central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 44.5%

March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank raised the country’s benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 44.5%, from 42.5% previously, the monetary authority said on Tuesday, amid a series of hikes aimed at bringing down stubborn inflation. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Vaca Muerta#Argentine#Chevron Corp Lrb Cvx N
Metro International

IMF board approves Argentina’s key $45 billion program -sources

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – The board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a new agreement with Argentina for $45 billion, three sources with direct knowledge said, clearing the final hurdle to rework the country’s debt with the Washington-based lender. The agreement, which was reached by consensus...
BUSINESS
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Argentina
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
DALLAS, TX
rigzone.com

Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China

Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems. China has been one of the only buyers of sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan oil over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Matt Lillywhite

Inflation Could Lead To Civil Unrest, Warns Expert

British Journalist and financial expert Martin Lewis recently warned that the rising cost of living could lead to civil unrest. "We need to keep people fed. We need to keep them warm. If we get this wrong right now, then we get to the point where we start to risk civil unrest. When breadwinners cannot provide, anger brews, and civil unrest brews – and I do not think we are very far off."
Reuters

Column: U.S. gas storage emptied by exports to Europe and Asia

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. gas prices have climbed to their highest level in more than a decade as strong demand from overseas has emptied storage and left inventories well below average for the time of year despite a mild winter. Front-month futures for gas delivered at Henry Hub...
TRAFFIC
Axios

Get ready for a nasty inflation report

A new inflation reading is due out Tuesday morning, and it looks to be a doozy. The Consumer Price Index for March will reflect the surge in energy prices tied to the war in Ukraine, which is likely to push the headline number to yet another multi-decade high. Why it...
BUSINESS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Argentina's debt deal with IMF gets final legislative OK

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's Senate gave final legislative approval Thursday for President Alberto Fernández's administration to refinance the government's $45 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund and avoid a default. The lawmakers voted 56 to 13, with three abstentions, to approve the deal signed with...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy