Brooklyn Beckham Grabs Nicola Peltz’s Backside As They Attend Post-Wedding Brunch Together

Honeymooners! Brooklyn got flirty with his Mrs. at the VIP post-wedding brunch, seen giving her a pat on the derriere.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and wife Nicola Peltz, 27, looked like quite the happy couple as they arrived for chic post-wedding brunch on Sunday, Apr. 10. The up-and-coming photographer couldn’t help but flirt with his lady, giving his actress love a sweet grab on the backside as they arrived for brunch at the sprawling Palm Beach, Florida estate owned by her billionaire father Nelson Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham got flirty with wife Nicola Peltz after their Saturday wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. (RM / SplashNews.com)

Nicola and Brooklyn were spring-chic for the A-list brunch, which was also attended by famous parents Victoria and David Beckham and tennis pro sisters Venus and Serena Williams. Arriving in style, the pair rolled up in what appeared to be a light blue 1958 Jaguar XK150S, per Page Six.

Nicole looked irresistible in a little white bodycon dress with a square neckline and sparkly gold trim which matched the sheen of her satin Louboutin platforms. She tied a bow around her golden ponytail and went with a rosy flush for makeup. Meanwhile, Brooklyn was dapped in khaki slacks and a cream henley.

It was clear love was in the air for the newlyweds. As the Transformers: Age of Extinction star made her way up the stairs, husband Brooklyn reached out his tattooed arm to give her a playful pat on the butt.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot on Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach. Nicole wore custom Valentino for the event, which had a guest list that included Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Hurley, Spice Girls Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and more.

The duo first met in 2017 but didn’t start dating until two years later. Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020. Nicola and Brooklyn offloaded their $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion in Mar. 2022 to relocate to Miami, closer to where both their families have roots.