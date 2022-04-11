ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $23M Sale of Retail Portfolio in Miami

By Julia Sanders
Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 17-suite retail portfolio in Miami dubbed Midtown Miami. The assets sold for $23 million, or $922.77 per square foot....

