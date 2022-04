Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has hit back at critics of his defensive style as he attempts to engineer a Champions League comeback against Manchester City.Simeone has found himself in the firing line over his side’s performance in their 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their quarter-final against the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium last week.On that occasion Atletico showed little attacking intent and spent most of the game sitting back in the hope of frustrating Pep Guardiola’s men.Former Italy and Atletico manager Arrigo Sacchi and Dutch great Marco Van Basten have been among the high-profile critics...

UEFA ・ 14 HOURS AGO