Results of the District 8-5A Tennis Tournament….

Two of the area’s best softball pitchers, Emmaus’ Danika Barthol and Parkland’s Ashlyn Hillanbrand, hooked up in a classic duel Wednesday at Parkland. After seven scoreless innings, two errors helped the Green Hornets breakthrough for a pair of runs with Peyton Roselli getting an RBI double and Emmaus held on for a 2-0 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference win. Barthol tossed a 5-hitter with no ...

EMMAUS, PA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO