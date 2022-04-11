Results of the District 8-5A Tennis Tournament….

Two of the area’s best softball pitchers, Emmaus’ Danika Barthol and Parkland’s Ashlyn Hillanbrand, hooked up in a classic duel Wednesday at Parkland. After seven scoreless innings, two errors helped the Green Hornets breakthrough for a pair of runs with Peyton Roselli getting an RBI double and Emmaus held on for a 2-0 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference win. Barthol tossed a 5-hitter with no ...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Ava Rao homered three times in three at-bats and the Chariho High softball team won its first game of the season, 10-0, over South Kingstown in a Division I matchup. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Rao twice homered over the...
Action from the Beardstown softball team's win over Liberty in the fifth-place game of the Tiger Softball Showcase at Beardstown Saturday night. (Dennis Mathes) Shelby Goodrich went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run as the Beardstown softball team beat arch-rival Rushville-Industry 13-8 on Monday to improve to 5-4 on the season.
Indio remains perfect in the DVL following their exciting victory over their rival Coachella Valley on Tuesday night. The Rajahs won 2-1 in 10 innings after a back-and-forth battle that featured a lot of great pitching and defense, especially when it mattered most. With the win, Indio is now 11-0...
