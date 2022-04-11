ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Who Shot Reagan Takes Shot at Music in Upcoming New York Concert

By Will Phillips
 1 day ago
John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate 40th President of the Untied States, Ronald Reagan, will play a Brooklyn concert this summer, it was recently announced. Hinckley will be joined by "special guests," according to a tweet from promoter Scenic Presents. It is not known what type...

