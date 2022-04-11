ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Park Farmers Market in La Crosse preps to take root for season

By Mike Tighe
 1 day ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Pay no attention to the nasty turn April weather will take late this week — it’s spring, which means it’s almost time to wet your plants, and the Cameron Park Farmers Market in La Crosse will offer May flowers, produce and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQFOV_0f5j4O2u00 Many of the old standbys are returning, and the market manager hopes to add more to the vendor list for opening weekend, May 6 and 7, at the market at Fifth and King streets.

“I am so happy to have gotten a solid handful of new vendors,” said Maddie Makinster, who is entering her second year as manager of the La Crosse Farmers Market Association. “There is a new meat vendor, two unique artists, a canned goods vendor and finally a new cheese vendor, she said.

The market will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk on Fridays andn 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The city of La Crosse Police, Parking Utility and Parks, Recreation and Forestry Parks departments are gearing up to make the market safe, she said.

“Having security last year was such a necessity for the safety of our vendors and patrons of the market,” Makinster said. “It is a top priority of mine to make sure that all are welcomed into Cameron Park with a sense of safety.”

All of the Cameron Park vendors are local, sourcing or producing their products within a 100-mile radius of La Crosse. Each vendor is accepted into the market based on uniqueness, product quality, freshness and sustainability.

