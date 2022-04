Mumbai City FC became the first Indian team to win an AFC Champions League game, after a comeback 2-1 win over Air Force Club of Iraq in a Group B encounter. Hammadi Ahmad opened the scoring in the 59th minute, before Diego Mauricio's penalty (70th) and Rahul Bheke's header in the 75th minute complete the turnaround as Mumbai earned all three points.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO