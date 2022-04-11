Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

It’s Tuesday Night and you know what that means! It’s time for some AEW Dark with Remix Jones and Maskon Jones leading the way on commentary. I don’t want to get too ahead of myself but perhaps AEW Dark is finally going to get some level of consistency as this is the second week with only six matches on tap. If this is what Dark is switching to I am all for it because it feels a bit more clear what we are getting. Lower name talent getting a chance to shine and accumulate wins. The bigger names appear on Dark Elevation and Dynamite while also having crossover between Dark and ROH. I think less is more, I just hope we get at least one more longer match this week as last week they were almost all squash matches. Hoping Hobbs headlines as he feels like one of the biggest names announced on this show and should be positioned as such on the card.

