Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, featuring Cody Rhodes...

411mania.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Update On Missing WWE SmackDown Star’s Status

So that’s where she went? There are a lot of people on the WWE roster and it can be difficult to keep track of some of them. With so many people around, there is a real chance that WWE might not have something for everyone. It can be frustrating for both the wrestlers and the fans alike, and that seems to be the case again with a WWE star who hasn’t been around much in the first place.
WWE
PWMania

Why Rhea Ripley Missed Tonight’s WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was off tonight’s WWE RAW episode due to COVID-19. WWE had previously announced that Ripley and Liv Morgan would challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi during tonight’s RAW episode. However, Morgan ended up taking a singles loss to Naomi. It was...
WWE
411mania.com

Favorite Movie Performances By WWE Superstars

Well, Wrestlemania has come and gone so I figured what better way to celebrate the event than a column that features WWE Superstars mixed with movies?. The WWE has a long and colorful history with the movie industry. From Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Steve Austin, a number of top stars have found varying levels of success on the big screen. While I won’t be covering direct to video releases, you can find even more familiar faces there.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Cody Rhodes In Action, Top SmackDown Stars, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the latest build for WrestleMania Backlash. RAW will be headlined by Cody Rhodes’ first RAW TV match in six years as he faces The Miz. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line tonight, while Veer Mahaan will make his official in-ring re-debut as he faces Rey Mysterio.
Wrestling World

Bully Ray gives advice to Cody Rhodes

After facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes recorded a thrilling promo on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. The former AEW star has revealed that he plans to become world champion in the future, even if it will not be easy to dethrone Roman Reigns. 'The American...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – April 11, 2022

WWE RAW Results – April 11, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at how Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth Rollins, and then returned to RAW last week to make it known he’s gunning for gold in WWE, and doing it in the name of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Not Injured, Angle Was Part of Wrestlemania Match

At Wrestlemania last week, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal titles. During the match, Lesnar caught Reigns with a Kimura lock and Reigns claimed that he was hurt after. He then abruptly won with the spear. He hasn’t been physically active since, leading to rumors that he’s actually injured.
WWE
Yardbarker

Update on why Rey Mysterio missed WWE Raw

On Wrestling Observer Radio overnight, Dave Meltzer gave an update on why Rey Mysterio missed last night's episode of WWE Raw. Mysterio was supposed to face Veer Mahaan on Raw last night, but the match was changed to Mahaan vs. Rey's son Dominik. Rey didn't appear on the episode. Meltzer...
WWE
Yardbarker

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins announced for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

A rematch between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins has been made official for WWE WrestleMania Backlash. As Rhodes was set to face The Miz on tonight’s show, Seth Rollins came out to watch on commentary. After Rhodes defeated Miz, Rollins entered the ring. He said that Rhodes had every advantage heading into WrestleMania. Rollins suggested a rematch between the two. Rhodes immediately accepted the match. Later, WWE’s social media announced that it would take place at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.
WWE
411mania.com

Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 4.12.22

It’s Tuesday Night and you know what that means! It’s time for some AEW Dark with Remix Jones and Maskon Jones leading the way on commentary. I don’t want to get too ahead of myself but perhaps AEW Dark is finally going to get some level of consistency as this is the second week with only six matches on tap. If this is what Dark is switching to I am all for it because it feels a bit more clear what we are getting. Lower name talent getting a chance to shine and accumulate wins. The bigger names appear on Dark Elevation and Dynamite while also having crossover between Dark and ROH. I think less is more, I just hope we get at least one more longer match this week as last week they were almost all squash matches. Hoping Hobbs headlines as he feels like one of the biggest names announced on this show and should be positioned as such on the card.
WWE
411mania.com

Carmella & Corey Graves’ Wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in WM Gear, Mandy Rose, Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 38 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s gallery featured 38 photos in celebration of last weekend’s WrestleMania 38. This week’s photos feature Roman Reigns, Carmella and Corey Graves’ wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 38

The main event of WrestleMania 38 reportedly went off as planned. WrestleMania Sunday was headlined by Roman Reigns defeating Brock Lesnar to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. There had been some speculation on Reigns possibly suffering a shoulder injury, which may have led to a quicker finish than what was planned, but that is not the case, according to Dave Meltzer on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Cody Rhodes in WWE, Internal Roster Listings

– PWInsider reports that newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is internally listed as the No. 2 babyface for the Raw roster by WWE. At the moment, Cody Rhodes is seen as second to only Bobby Lashley, with AJ Styles at No. 3. Additionally, while Roman Reigns is the undisputed...
WWE

