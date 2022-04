April 15 (UPI) -- Three-time MVP Mike Trout set a new mark for MLB's longest home run of 2022 with a 472-foot blast in a Los Angeles Angels loss to the Texas Rangers. The star outfielder hit the solo shot in the top of the first inning of the 10-5 setback Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Trout, who missed most of last season due to injury, homered twice in his last four games.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 38 MINUTES AGO