GUN VIOLENCE SURGE: MORE WEEKEND SHOOTINGS ACROSS U-S

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Police Department and Crimestoppers WV would like to request the assistance of the public in relation to a recent surge in gun violence. Since the beginning of March, 2022, officers of the Beckley Police Department have responded to more than a dozen shots...
TERRIFIED residents believe that their town is being “held to ransom” by feral drug gangs - and even claim that cops are TOO SCARED to turn up. Warring gangs are bringing misery to locals in Caldmore and Palfrey in Walsall, West Midlands. Residents claim that yobs brazenly walk...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville nonprofit is getting $85,000 to study the long-term economic impact of gun violence. Whitney Austin started "Whitney Strong" after she was shot many times during the Fifth Third Bank mass shooting in Cincinnati in 2018. The organization focuses on gun ownership and ending gun...
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it is facing an “unprecedented” turnover of prosecutors as gun violence in Portland is on pace to eclipse last year’s historic record. Chief Deputy District Attorney Kirsten Snowden said Thursday that 12 to 15 deputy district attorneys have left...
Indianapolis leaders have been touting the city's gun violence reduction strategy for months. Here are some of the results of that effort presented to a city-county council committee on public safety and criminal justice.
As rising violent crimes dominate national headlines, Matter of Fact takes a deeper look at the long standing issues underlying the violence. Correspondent Jessica Gomez heads to Jackson, Mississippi, plagued by the highest per capita murder rate in the country, to see how police and community members are working to bring those numbers down.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A violent week in Harrisburg: since Saturday, March 12, eight shootings have left three people dead and 12 injured, including two minors. Everyone is talking about the problem of gun violence including the mayor, the police, the district attorney, and other community leaders. Their message? It is going to take the […]
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Current and former students of East High School, in Des Moines, are calling for an end to gun violence after a deadly drive-by shooting outside the school on March 5. Jose Lopez, 15, was killed in the shooting, and two teenage girls were injured. On...
Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced an increase in anti-gun teams on the street. Some experts wonder if the continued increase in crime will stall New York City's recovery from the pandemic. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. During this interview with Sean Anthony, Mayor Ginther discusses the state of the city, gun violence, police reform, affordable housing and the latest update with COVID in Columbus.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the AutZone on West Florence Avenue. When first responders arrived to the scene one person required transport to a nearby hospital, where they later died. Authorities were still looking for the suspect, who was described as a Black adult male driving a black sedan. They also have not recovered the firearm used in the incident.The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
