GUN VIOLENCE SURGE: MORE WEEKEND SHOOTINGS ACROSS U-S

 2 days ago

Lootpress

Beckley Police sees uptick in gun violence across the city

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Police Department and Crimestoppers WV would like to request the assistance of the public in relation to a recent surge in gun violence. Since the beginning of March, 2022, officers of the Beckley Police Department have responded to more than a dozen shots...
BECKLEY, WV
KHBS

Tackling Gun Violence

As rising violent crimes dominate national headlines, Matter of Fact takes a deeper look at the long standing issues underlying the violence. Correspondent Jessica Gomez heads to Jackson, Mississippi, plagued by the highest per capita murder rate in the country, to see how police and community members are working to bring those numbers down.
CBS LA

One killed in South L.A. shooting; Shooter at large

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the AutZone on West Florence Avenue. When first responders arrived to the scene one person required transport to a nearby hospital, where they later died. Authorities were still looking for the suspect, who was described as a Black adult male driving a black sedan. They also have not recovered the firearm used in the incident.The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

