Fulton County, GA

Father accused of impregnating 14-year-old family member caught in Fulton County hotel

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County deputies have arrested a man accused of raping and impregnating a family member after a manhunt over the weekend. The Fulton County Sheriffs' Office says...

www.fox35orlando.com

