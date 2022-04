BRYAN, Texas — Both the boys and girls teams at Rudder finished second in the region respectively with some of its gymnasts, even finishing in first place in certain events. "I think I have five all-rounders out of the seven," Rudder girls gymnastics Head Coach Cali Currie said. "So they're very strong on their four apparatus, and I think that's what makes the difference for us, just being a small team and being able to come with strong all-rounders."

BRYAN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO