Bristol police blotter

Beverly (Woodard) Strong, 84, widow of Ralph Strong, passed away on Sunday, (April 10, 2022) at the John Dempsey Hospital. Beverly was born in Bristol on Dec. 5, 1937, the daughter of Archibald and Susan (Lefebvre) Woodard. Raised in Bristol, she attended St. Joseph Grammar and St. Anthony's High schools. Beverly was an exceptional tennis player and became the first girls’ tennis coach at St. Paul High School in Bristol, holding that position for five years. Individually, she won numerous singles tournaments, as well as doubles with her husband.
