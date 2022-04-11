Bristol police blotter

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Carter, 35, 12 East View St., Bristol, second-degree failure to appear, ill opn mv under...

BBC

Man who kicked woman's head 'like football' jailed for life

A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed. Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020. Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been...
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Woman Attacks Another Woman With Baseball Bat, Runs Her Over With Car

SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is behind bars after police said she attacked another woman with a baseball bat and ran her over several times. Witnesses said Nicole Moore attacked and ran down the victim because she took a cell phone video of Moore’s child left alone in a car. A friend told KDKA-TV that the victim, Tiara Stout, is in the hospital recovering. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to police, Stout was concerned about the welfare of a child allegedly left sitting in a car for more than 20 minutes. “Nicole shows up. She comes outside, she starts going crazy and...
Bristol Press

Bristol police make arrest in alleged threat at Bristol Central High School

BRISTOL – Bristol police have arrested a juvenile suspect accused of making an alleged threat against students and staff at Bristol Central High School. According to information released by Lt. Patrick Krajewski of the Bristol Police Department, the threat was made on social media and was specified to occur this Thursday or Friday.
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Wednesday, April 13

• Ashton D. Haley, 38, of 528 W. Walnut St. was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving while license is revoked or suspended and fleeing and eluding police. He was accused of trying to run from police when stopped at Lafayette Avenue and Brown Street.
Bristol Press

Beverly (Woodard) Strong

Beverly (Woodard) Strong, 84, widow of Ralph Strong, passed away on Sunday, (April 10, 2022) at the John Dempsey Hospital. Beverly was born in Bristol on Dec. 5, 1937, the daughter of Archibald and Susan (Lefebvre) Woodard. Raised in Bristol, she attended St. Joseph Grammar and St. Anthony's High schools. Beverly was an exceptional tennis player and became the first girls’ tennis coach at St. Paul High School in Bristol, holding that position for five years. Individually, she won numerous singles tournaments, as well as doubles with her husband.
Kevin Carter
Bristol Press

Rose (Bettua) Szandarowsky

Rose (Bettua) Szandarowsky, 90, of Bristol, widow of Erwin Szandarowsky, passed peacefully on Friday, (April 8, 2022) with her family by her side. Rose was born in Aliquippa, PA on April 14, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Antonio Bettua and Maria Concetta Patrone and Antonio Patrone. She came to Bristol with her family at an early age and married Eddie in 1952. She worked for Hamilton Standard and Wasley Products. She loved to cook, sew, and travel and most of all was a loving grandmother.
Bristol Press

Domenic Manocchio 'Dom', 'Donny'

Domenic Manocchio “Dom”, “Donny”, 62, of Terryville, died on Thursday (April 7, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Dom was born in Bristol on July 15, 1959 and was the son of the late Anthony and Antoinette (Spinelli) Manocchio. He was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Central High School. A longtime Terryville resident, he formerly worked for Copart and was presently working for Winterberry Gardens. An avid hunter with many trophies, he was a member of the Bristol Fish and Game Club and the Bristol Elks Lodge and was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
Bristol Press

Jacquelyn M. Lebel

Jacquelyn M. Lebel, 87, of Farmington, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Uconn Hospital in Farmington. Born Dec. 10, 1934 in Bristol, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Genevieve Marcotte, and was known as “ROSE #1”. Jacquelyn was a graduate of Goddard College in Vermont. In 1991 she married her husband, Paul J. Lebel.
Shropshire Star

'No suspicious circumstances' in death of man who was pulled from river in Shrewsbury

A coroner has been told that there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement in the death of a young man who died after being pulled from the River Severn. Toby Jones, aged 31, from Longden Coleham, in Shrewsbury, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on April 3 despite the best efforts of emergency services staff who fought to save his life, Shropshire coroner John Ellery heard.
Bristol Press

Bristol Police Department announces new Deputy Chief

BRISTOL – The Bristol Police Department announced the promotion of Matt Moskowitz to Deputy Chief of Police Thursday. The promotion was announced via the Bristol Police Department’s official Facebook and Twitter pages. Moskowitz previously served as a lieutenant. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the council chambers at...
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Longtime city resident turns 100

A heads-up According to Neal Supranovich, there will be a need for seven cars with drivers for the Mum Festival this year with regards to the 2022 “Hometown Heroes,” our Vietnam veterans, those who made it home and those who did not. More on this down the road.
Bristol Press

Plainville police make arrest after vehicle pursuit, investigate alleged ramming incident

PLAINVILLE – Plainville police took a Plainville man into custody after a report Friday of an intentional ramming of a security guard’s vehicle at a Tilcon property. According to a police department statement, around 7 p.m. Friday, the police received a call that a dump truck with a plow had rammed, intentionally, a security guard’s automobile along with two other unoccupied vehicles on the property. Law enforcement pursued the truck, driven by John Bielawski, 70, along Woodford Avenue and then onto Interstate 84 when the truck refused to stop. The chase lasted around 45 minutes before the fleeing vehicle was disabled by Connecticut State Police with spike strips.
Bristol Press

Former Bristol City Councilman will be running for the 31st State Senate seat

BRISTOL – Former Bristol City Councilman will be running for the 31st State Senate seat in a bid to represent Thomaston, Plainville, Plymouth, Terryville, Harwinton and Bristol. Hahn credited his family upbringing with emphasizing the importance of putting aside self-interest. “That’s what I’ll bring to the table as State...
