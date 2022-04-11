ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Southington police blotter

Bristol Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleElijiah Guadalupe, 23, of 696 Prospect St., was charged March...

www.bristolpress.com

My Journal Courier

Police beat for Wednesday, April 13

• Ashton D. Haley, 38, of 528 W. Walnut St. was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving while license is revoked or suspended and fleeing and eluding police. He was accused of trying to run from police when stopped at Lafayette Avenue and Brown Street.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Bristol Press

Bristol man gets 10 years in prison for Plymouth robbery

PLYMOUTH – A Bristol man has been sentenced to a decade behind bars for committing a robbery in Plymouth. Kelly Nixon, 31, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea deal. According to judicial records, Nixon’s 10-year prison term will be followed by...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Southington, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police make arrest in alleged threat at Bristol Central High School

BRISTOL – Bristol police have arrested a juvenile suspect accused of making an alleged threat against students and staff at Bristol Central High School. According to information released by Lt. Patrick Krajewski of the Bristol Police Department, the threat was made on social media and was specified to occur this Thursday or Friday.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Newington man charged in Plainville home invasion headed to trial

PLAINVILLE -- A Newington man charged in a home invasion in Plainville is fighting the charges against him. Chibuikem Onyebuchi, 31, made his decision known to a judge during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. His case was immediately added to the trial list without a continuance date, as the trial will need to be scheduled once others have taken place.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police make arrest after vehicle pursuit, investigate alleged ramming incident

PLAINVILLE – Plainville police took a Plainville man into custody after a report Friday of an intentional ramming of a security guard’s vehicle at a Tilcon property. According to a police department statement, around 7 p.m. Friday, the police received a call that a dump truck with a plow had rammed, intentionally, a security guard’s automobile along with two other unoccupied vehicles on the property. Law enforcement pursued the truck, driven by John Bielawski, 70, along Woodford Avenue and then onto Interstate 84 when the truck refused to stop. The chase lasted around 45 minutes before the fleeing vehicle was disabled by Connecticut State Police with spike strips.
PLAINVILLE, CT

