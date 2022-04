Is it time to book a cruise to the Galapagos Islands? Sail along the Nile River?. If you ask the Magic 8-Ball, the answer would be "Without a Doubt." Who are we to contradict?. What Happened: The travel industry was one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many thought there would be a stronger return for the cruise sector in 2021, the second and third lockdowns that year stalled recovery.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO