Food Safety

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Tova Industries, LLC of Louisville, KY, has voluntarily recalled the product Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) due to the presence of undeclared milk. Photo Credit: Pixabay/congerdesign

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens.

Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared.

In total, approximately 1,700 retail packs of the cake product are subject to the recall after they were sold online and distributed nationwide.

According to the FDA, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled items are sold in stand-up pouches with six individually packaged servings in each pouch.

The UPC listed on the product is “11283149263,” with a Lot Code printed on the individual servings printed with a code of “02212071B.”

No illnesses have been reported prior to the recall, according to the FDA.

“During an allergen review, our company found that the Chocolate Chips contained in the product had a small percentage (under 1 percent) of a milk allergen, it was determined that the packaging was missing the required Milk Allergen warning, and all product was immediately removed from circulation on (Wednesday, Feb. 23),” Tova said.

 “There is no health risk associated with this product for persons who do not have a milk allergy.”

