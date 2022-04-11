ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

It pays to live in Galesburg. Study says we rank among most affordable cities in the U.S.

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 1 day ago
The report found the average household in America spends $2,003 per month on the 10 most common household bills. At a high level, the average person in Galesburg pays $1,345 per month — 32.8% lower than the national average.

The data, published through the Seattle-based company’s doxoINSIGHTS, looked at more than 4,000 towns and cities in the United States and broke down bill payments into categories such as utilities, auto loans, cable bills, mortgages, rents and more. The statistics were built based on users of doxo’s bill-paying platforms.

Galesburg has a national rank of 4,187 out of 4,276 cities looked at for this year's report on the average monthly bills. And in Illinois, Galesburg ranks 205 out of 206 cities, with only Olney ranking as a more affordable place to live in the state.

Real estate market:'I have not seen a market like this before' — Galesburg sees high housing prices, sales

Here is the breakdown for average monthly bill costs for Galesburg

Galesburg National Average

Mortgage $667 $1,368

Rent $635 $1,129

Auto Loan $202 $433

Auto Insurance $152 $196

Utilities $305 $328

Health Insurance $147 $123

Life Insurance $86 $82

Cable & Satellite $99 $114

Mobile Phone $164 $113

Alarm & Security $87 $84

Illinois Rankings

Illinois average for monthly bills: $2,029

  1. Hinsdale $3,471
  2. Lake Forest $3,394
  3. Winnetka $3,353
  4. Lake Zurich $3,289
  5. Shorewood $3,142
  6. Wilmette $3,100
  7. Barrington $3,099
  8. Libertyville $3,089
  9. Highland Park $2,993
  10. Deerfield $2,940

Other notable Illinois cities (out of 206 ranked):

174. Peoria $1,596

182. Canton $1,558

189. Moline $1,519

192. Macomb $1,490

194. Rock Island $1,468

203. Kewanee $1,363

204. Quincy $1,353

205. Galesburg $1,345

Galesburg enjoys affordable housing

Liz Powell, Director of doxoINSIGHTS, said a difference in average housing costs makes up a large part of the difference between total bill payments in Galesburg and bill payments in Illinois (and the rest of the country) as a whole.

"For instance, the average monthly rent payment per household in Galesburg is $635 per month, compared to $1,065 for the state average," Powell said. "Mortgage follows a similar pattern, a difference of about $900: the average monthly mortgage payment in Galesburg is $667, compared to the state average of just over $1,566 per month."

Utility costs locally on par with national average

Powell said. "It’s also interesting to point out that despite the lower amounts paid for housing, utilities in Galesburg are almost on par with the national average. Utilities costs are often linked to local weather conditions. You have cold winters where residents need heat, and warm summers where they turn up the air conditioning. These are likely factors contributing to this expense."

Bill help:Financial help is available for customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill

Powell further explains further the study:

How were the cities selected for this project?

For our 2022 version of doxoINSIGHTS, we used a U.S. Census Bureau household population cut off of cities with 5,000 households or more. This amounts to around 4,000 towns and cities.

Who uses this information?

Part of doxo’s mission as a company is to elevate bill pay transparency by providing insight into overall market size, trends, and consumer spending behavior and making it widely available for the media, consumers, bill pay providers, financial institutions and market analysts.

How were the numbers derived for this bill comparison study?

doxoINSIGHTS analyzes aggregate bill payment data for 37,000+ US zip codes (97% of the US), by observing payment activity to more than 45 recurring biller service categories. For each city that is observed, we calculate the monthly bills from the 10 most common household bills to come up with the average amount paid in total, and across each bill category.

What are the statistics used for?

doxoINSIGHTS has many use cases. For example, there are plenty of tools and tactics out there for consumers to negotiate better rates on household bills. The best way for consumers to understand whether or not they are getting the best deal is to know how much they should or could be paying for their bills. With doxoINSIGHTS, we strive to make this information transparent by providing national and regional averages across the ten most common household bill pay categories. We believe that if we can arm consumers with the facts (in this case that the national average monthly amount paid for cable/internet bills), they will be much better equipped to negotiate.

Results for specific communities throughout the nation can be found by searching www.doxo.com/insights/regional-bill-comparison/.

